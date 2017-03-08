Bagwell arrives as instructor at Astros camp
A regular in the Astros camp, the four-time All-Star and former National League Most Valuable Player met with the media before imparting his wisdom and knowledge of the game onto today's Astros team. He said he likes what he's seen from the players in camp so far and that he looks forward to a big season.
