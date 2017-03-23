Astros send four to Minor League camp
Considering the Astros roster is nearly set a little more than a week out from the regular season, some of the team's end-of-camp roster moves are a mere formality. On Saturday, the Astros reassigned pitchers Tyson Perez and Jordan Jankowski and outfielders Jon Kemmer and Alejandro Garcia to Minor League camp.
