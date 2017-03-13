Astros send 4 more to minor league camp including Brady Rodgers
The Houston Astros major league camp is now down to 49 players after four more cuts earlier this week. The Astros have sent RHP Brady Rodgers , outfielder Andrew Aplin , LHP Reymin Guduan , and LHP Ashur Tolliver to minor league camp.
