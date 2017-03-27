Astros option Tucker to Minor League camp
After getting a pair of at-bats in his first Grapefruit League game of the season on Monday night, Astros outfielder Preston Tucker was optioned to Minor League camp on Tuesday. The move leaves Houston with 33 players in camp, though the 25-man roster is all but set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC