Astros option Tucker to Minor League camp

After getting a pair of at-bats in his first Grapefruit League game of the season on Monday night, Astros outfielder Preston Tucker was optioned to Minor League camp on Tuesday. The move leaves Houston with 33 players in camp, though the 25-man roster is all but set.

