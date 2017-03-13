Astros in Fantasy: Ranking draft-worthy H-Town pitchers

Sep 13, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles pitches against the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Texas won 3 to 2. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Compared to the list of Astros position players who could make an impact in fantasy baseball, the list of pitchers is comparatively short.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Climbing Tal's Hill.