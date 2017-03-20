At 32, Cuban veteran Yuli Gurriel is ready for a major league opportunity after realizing he had to flee Cuba to receive it. Astros hopeful Yulieski Gurriel ready to blossom, one year after fleeing Cuba At 32, Cuban veteran Yuli Gurriel is ready for a major league opportunity after realizing he had to flee Cuba to receive it.

