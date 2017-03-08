Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, left, and manager A.J. Hinch hopefully like what they see.
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, left, and manager A.J. Hinch won't have much suspense when it comes to reaching the 25-day roster for opening day. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, left, and manager A.J. Hinch won't have much suspense when it comes to reaching the 25-day roster for ... more The only uncertainty here from a position battle standpoint lies in whether McHugh will be ready to begin the regular season and, if so, whether Musgrove or Mike Fiers will win the fifth starter's job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC