Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, l...

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, left, and manager A.J. Hinch hopefully like what they see.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, left, and manager A.J. Hinch won't have much suspense when it comes to reaching the 25-day roster for opening day. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, left, and manager A.J. Hinch won't have much suspense when it comes to reaching the 25-day roster for ... more The only uncertainty here from a position battle standpoint lies in whether McHugh will be ready to begin the regular season and, if so, whether Musgrove or Mike Fiers will win the fifth starter's job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC