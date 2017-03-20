Astros fans will have new food for a ...

Astros fans will have new food for a new season

The Astros starts their season April 5. Time to get up to speed on the new food you can find at Minute Maid Park, like this Chicken and Waffle Cone, one of the Topps "Incredible Eats" baseball card showcase food items. The Astros starts their season April 5. Time to get up to speed on the new food you can find at Minute Maid Park, like this Chicken and Waffle Cone, one of the Topps "Incredible Eats" baseball card showcase The Houston Astros season starts April 5, against Seattle if you care, and in advance of that spring rite the Astros foodmongers unveiled their new eats at Minute Maid Park Wednesday.

