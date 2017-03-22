Astros' Collin McHugh continues to build pitch count in minor
Astros starter Collin McHugh threw 41 pitches over three innings of one-run ball in a minor league game Wednesday as he continues to build his pitch count for the season. McHugh, whose status for the first rotation of the season remains in doubt after he experienced dead arm coming into camp, allowed two hits and struck out five.
