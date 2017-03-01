Astros' Carlos Correa discusses offseason swing adjustments

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa takes batting practice in the batting cages during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa takes batting practice in the batting cages during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.