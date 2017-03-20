Astros' Alex Bregman enjoys birthday cupcakes and Opening Day

In celebration of Alex Bregman turning 23 and Jake Marisnick turning 26 on Thursday, Bregman unwrapped boxes tied with gold ribbon and displayed three dozen cupcakes on the clubhouse table, which he said were courtesy of his agent. The entire team seemed in a playful mood before the exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs, with four days until they host the Seattle Mariners in the season opener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.