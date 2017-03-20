AL West preview: The Astros added veterans to a young core. Can they finally win?

The Houston Astros spent big and have a core of young talent led by Jose Altuve. Will it translate into postseason success? 1. Houston Astros 2016: 84-78 Significant additions: DH Carlos Beltran, C Brian McCann, RF Josh Reddick, LF Nori Aoki, SP Charlie Morton Significant losses: C Jason Castro, LF Colby Rasmus, RP Pat Neshek, SP Doug Fister, 3B Luis Valbuena Clubhouse catalyst: Beltran The season is a success if: their offseason spending spree pushes them over the top in a tough division.

