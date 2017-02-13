World Ag Expo 2017 gearing up for 50th year

Two men in masks and hoodies robbed a Valero gas station in Caruthers at gunpoint on Thursday, Feb. 2. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on the 2400 block of west Tahoe Avenue. Anyone with information should call Detective Carl Chalmers at 600-8174 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.

