WBC Non-MLB Top 10: #8 Lazaro Blanco
Following the departure of such high profile pitching prospects as Norge Ruiz, Vladimir Gutierrez, and Cionel Perez, Cuba finds itself a bit thin in the pitching staff. They will therefore lean heavily on their top pitchers, and Lazaro Blanco has staked his claim as the best which Cuba has to offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crawfish Boxes.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC