Top prospect Martes 'electric' in first live BP

With general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch watching from the field, top Astros prospect Francis Martes cranked up the heat for his first live batting practice session of the spring Friday morning at the team's complex at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Martes, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound right-hander who's been compared to Johnny Cueto , drew good reviews from hitters Josh Reddick and George Springer , both of whom were facing the hard-throwing Martes for the first time.

