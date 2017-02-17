Tarleton State edges St. Mary's in Winter Invitational
Players from St. Mary's and Tarleton State experienced something Friday that even the Houston Astros haven't: a baseball game at Minute Maid Park without Tal's Hill, which had been a fixture in deep center field since the park's inception in 2000. The two NCAA Division II baseball teams are participating in the fifth annual Houston Winter Invitational, hosted by the Astros and owner Jim Crane's alma mater, Central Missouri.
