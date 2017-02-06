Sullivan had Bags' number, and Hall o...

Sullivan had Bags' number, and Hall of Famer knew it

Saturday Feb 4

Jeff Bagwell was responsible for Scott Sullivan's first career loss. It came in the Astrodome in 1997, when the Reds pitcher, in his rookie year, had worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief and was instructed to intentionally walk Bagwell with two outs and the bases empty in the 14th inning.

Chicago, IL

