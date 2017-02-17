Springer bests DeShields in friendly ...

Springer bests DeShields in friendly Super Bowl wager

Thursday

Although he won't be in Arizona to see it, Astros outfielder George Springer is reveling in the fact that Delino DeShields , his close friend and former teammate, will have to wear a Tom Brady jersey at Rangers camp in Surprise, Ariz., this spring. Springer and DeShields -- who were both Astros first-round Draft picks and were Minor League roommates -- attended Super Bowl LI in Houston earlier this month.

