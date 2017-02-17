Ryan: Astros ready to 'earn it' on field every day
You'll be hard-pressed to find a more hands-on president of business operations in baseball than Reid Ryan, who one minute is greeting fans in the stands and the next is doing interviews with the press on the field. This offseason, the club has turned things around and is considered a contender in the American League following the additions of Carlos Beltran , Brian McCann and Josh Reddick .
