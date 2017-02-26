Previewing the Houston Astros 2017 starting position players

After an extremely successful free agency, the Houston Astros 2017 starting lineup will look very different than its 2016 iteration. Due to free agents signing with the team, talents being brought into town via trades, rookies graduating to take over starting roles in the major leagues, and players changing positions, seven of the nine starting positions in Houston appear as though they will be manned by new players in 2017.

