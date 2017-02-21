Oswalt preaches durability to Astros ...

Oswalt preaches durability to Astros pitchers

22 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

Roy Oswalt, whose 143 wins in 10 years with the Astros are second in club history to only Larry Dierker , was back in an Astros uniform on Tuesday for the first time since the club traded him to the Phillies halfway through the 2010 season -- a move which essentially began the franchise's rebuild. "It's great to be back and back around the guys again," said Oswalt, who was a teammate with Carlos Beltran in 2004.

