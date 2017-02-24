Milwaukee Brewers Reportedly "Floated" Extension to...

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of a rebuild, and after the quietly solid season that Jonathan Villar put up in 2016 with them, the club reportedly "floated" a contract extension to the young infielder. Jon Heyman of FanRag noted yesterday that the Milwaukee Brewers "floated an extension in the $20 million range for Villar, but he passed for now."

