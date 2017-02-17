Keuchel throws 'free and easy' to McCann
Ace lefty Dallas Keuchel , who was away from the Astros on Thursday with an illness, threw in the bullpen Friday afternoon to new catcher Brian McCann , with manager A.J. Hinch watching. Keuchel missed the final month of last season with shoulder inflammation, but he has thrown off the mound six times, though this was the first time at camp.
