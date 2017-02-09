Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates his home...

In addition to the previously reported six - Jose Altuve , Carlos Correa , Alex Bregman , Carlos Beltran , Nori Aoki and Luke Gregerson - lefthanded reliever Kevin Chapman is also participating, for Team Canada. Bregman is listed as a shortstop for Team USA, which features Nolan Arenado and Matt Carpenter as its third basemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.