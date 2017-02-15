Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel primed for bounce back season
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel flipped the proverbial switch back in 2014. After beginning his career in the major leagues with two lackluster seasons, he posted a 2.93 earned run average, 3.21 fielding independent pitching, and 5.0 wins above replacement.
