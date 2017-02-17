Feb 16: Astros spring training

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve leans against Alex Bregman as they chatted with bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte while they worked out with the other position players who came to camp early during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday, February 16, 2017. less Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve leans against Alex Bregman as they chatted with bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte while they worked out with the other position players who came to camp early during ... more Houston Astros bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte throws baseballs into a basket during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.