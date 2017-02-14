Dazzling spring facility set to welco...

Dazzling spring facility set to welcome Astros

20 hrs ago

Astros senior vice president for business operations Marcel Braithwaite was in a construction trailer Thursday night when he noticed that the large orange star with an "H" in front of it sitting in front of the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches was suddenly lit up. The Astros' symbol was reflecting on a small lake in front of the facility and served as a glowing indication the team's sparkling new Spring Training facility was just about ready.

