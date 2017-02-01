Dahl has sights on Rockies' left-field job

David Dahl hit .315 with seven home runs and 23 extra-base hits during his Major League debut with the Rockies last season, and this was after considerable weight loss. Imagine what he can do with his body at full strength? Dahl spent the first four months playing for the Hartford Yard Goats, nomads of the Double-A Eastern League because the team's park was not and would not be completed.

