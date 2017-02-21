Crane hosting dinner for Astros playe...

Crane hosting dinner for Astros players, staff

Astros players and staff were invited by owner Jim Crane to take part in a dinner Wednesday night at his Floridian Golf Club in Palm City, Fla., which sits about 30 minutes north of the team's new Spring Training complex. Crane led the charge for the Astros to move from Kissimmee to West Palm Beach, where they share Ballpark of the Palm Beaches with the Nationals.

