Correa 'felt comfortable' in spring debut
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- After missing the first few days of camp because he had all four wisdom teeth removed, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa made his Grapefruit League debut Sunday against the Braves at ESPN Wild World of Sports, going 1-for-3 with a walk in the Astros' "It was good," Correa said.
