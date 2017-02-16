Bregman's UFC ties helped to boost offseason
His drive to be the best took Astros third baseman Alex Bregman through the hills of his hometown of Albuquerque, N.M., where he chased UFC fighter Holly Holm as part of his intense offseason training regimen. Bregman, entering his first full season in the Major Leagues, said he worked out with the 35-year-old Holm, a former UFC women's bantamweight champion and multiple world champion in boxing who's best known for beating Ronda Rousey.
