Breaking down the Astros' Top 30 list

In the past two years, the Astros have brought Alex Bregman , Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers Jr. -- all of whom could have MVP or Cy Young awards in their future -- to the big leagues. They've also promoted potential starters Joe Musgrove and A.J. Reed , as well as a slew of complementary players such as Chris Devenski , Michael Feliz , Preston Tucker and Tyler White .

