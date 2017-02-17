Beltran returns to Houston in very di...

Beltran returns to Houston in very different role

18 hrs ago

The last time Carlos Beltran shared a team with Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch they were playing together with the Royals in 2002. And when the 39-year-old Beltran arrived at spring training and ran into Adam Everett, his teammate from his brief stint with Houston in 2004, he learned Everett was now a coach in the team's minor league system.

