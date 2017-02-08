Astros unveil adds to Minute Maid food options
The Astros on Tuesday introduced several food items that will be available at Minute Maid Park this season, confident their food options will be as appealing as the team they have put together for 2017. At a casual pre-Spring Training gathering on Tuesday, the Astros and Aramark gave local media a sneak peek at several new menu options that will be available to fans this season.
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
