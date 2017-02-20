Astros' Spring Training truck has new destination
The destination has changed, but the equipment the Astros need to conduct six weeks of Spring Training remains the same. All kinds of gear, ranging from batting helmets and caps to laundry detergent and bubblegum, was loaded onto a pair of 18-wheelers inside Minute Maid Park on Monday morning prior to beginning the 1,117-mile journey to the team's new Spring Training home in West Palm Beach, Fla.
