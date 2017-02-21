Astros senior VP Jamie Hildreth passes away

Former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell walks into the airport with Jamie Hildreth, before speaking to the media at Bush IAH, Wednesday January 18, 2017, after it was announced that he would be entering the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame. Former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell walks into the airport with Jamie Hildreth, before speaking to the media at Bush IAH, Wednesday January 18, 2017, after it was announced that he would be Jamie Hildreth, who as the Astros' longtime director of broadcasting worked with three ownership groups across four decades with the ballclub, has died, the Astros announced Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.