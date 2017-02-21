Astros pitchers throw first live BP of spring
There's nothing like the sound of a thrown ball hitting the bat, unless you're a pitcher. Regardless, the Astros' first round of live batting practice was another step closer to pitchers being ready to throw in exhibition games, which begin Saturday.
