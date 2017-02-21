Astros' Nori Aoki ready to play for Japan, third WBC title

Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes pauses between pitches to chat with Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and Triple A pitching coach Dyar Miller during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Friday, February 24, 2017. less Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes pauses between pitches to chat with Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and Triple A pitching coach Dyar Miller during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm ... more Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks to the media during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Friday, February 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.