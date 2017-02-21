Astros looking for Bregman to take next step in 2017
Alex Bregman doesn't regret the difficult start to his major league career, when he went hitless in his first five games with the Houston Astros last July. The second overall pick in the 2015 draft explains that he can now look back and appreciate what happened because he was able to work his way out of it.
