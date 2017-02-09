Astros, Gonzalez avoid arbitration with 1-year deal
The Astros and infielder Marwin Gonzalez avoided arbitration Wednesday and settled on a contract worth $3.725 million in 2017, with a $5.125 million club option for '18, according to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman. The team has not confirmed the report.
