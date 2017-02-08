Astros contingent to turn West Palm Beach office building into hotel
A company connected to the Houston Astros baseball team paid $6.5 million for a West Palm Beach office building and plans to convert the property into a 160-room hotel. Houston Baseball Partners LLC, headed by Astros owner Jim Crane, bought the westernmost building of The Forum complex along Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard next to The Palm Beach Outlets, according to the CBRE real estate firm.
