Astros and McHugh Will Head to Arbitration Hearing Today
It seems so simple to bring back your best starting pitcher from 2016, but the Astros head to arbitration with Collin McHugh . As shocking as this is, are we surprised at the fact that McHugh and the Astros are yet to reach an agreement on compensation for 2017? Let's take a look at some pivotal points each side has to make to reach a deal.
Read more at Climbing Tal's Hill.
