Altuve, Springer eager for Beltran's arrival

As the Astros await the arrival of 19-year veteran Carlos Beltran , who returned to the club this offseason on a one-year, $16 million deal, the two younger star players who have their lockers on each side of him in the home clubhouse at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches reported to camp Thursday eager to work with him. All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve and center fielder George Springer both arrived one day before position players were scheduled to report, joining about 18 others.

