A&M-Kingsville earns second win at Minute Maid

Texas A&M-Kingsville came into the 2017 Houston Winter Invitational as the only unbeaten team among six NCAA Division II baseball teams competing over three days at Minute Maid Park in the The Javelinas continued their fine play on Saturday, winning for the second straight day at the Astros' home venue, beating Arkansas-Fort Smith, 6-1, behind six scoreless innings from starter Isaiah Lybarger. Lybarger exited after six innings with a 1-0 lead, having allowed only four hits.

