Twitter reacts to Bagwell's induction into the hall of fame
Jeff Bagwell on Wednesday became the second career-long Astro to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He will be joined by Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez in the 2017 Class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crawfish Boxes.
