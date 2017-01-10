Tampa Bay Rays: Sign Free Agent Colby Rasmus

Scratch another offseason need off the Tampa Bay Rays "to do" list as they have agreed to sign former Houston Astros outfielder free agent Colby Rasmus to a one-year deal according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports , who was among the first to report the free agent signing. Rasmus confirmed the deal; however, there has been no official word from the Tampa Bay Rays on his signing as they await the results on his impending physical.

