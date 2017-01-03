Springer decides to skip World Baseball Classic
Springer, who was eligible to play for the United States and Puerto Rico, will skip the tournament and remain with the Astros this spring. Houston already has WBC commitments from second baseman Jose Altuve , outfielder Carlos Beltran , shortstop Carlos Correa , pitcher Luke Gregerson and outfielder Norichika Aoki .
