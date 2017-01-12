Spiers helps coach Clemson to NCAA title

Spiers helps coach Clemson to NCAA title

Former Brewers and Astros third baseman Bill Spiers, now a student assistant coach for the Clemson football program, joined MLB Network's Hot Stove Wednesday to discuss his career transition from professional baseball to college football. Spiers, a native of Orangeburg, S.C., was the 13th overall pick in the 1987 Draft by the Brewers and played 13 seasons in the Major Leagues.

