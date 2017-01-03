Rogers: Astros lead contenders for Quintana
The Astros are ready to win the American League West and achieve the destiny that Sports Illustrated proclaimed for them a few years back -- 2017 World Series champions. They don't have the starting pitching to go head to head with the Red Sox or Indians, and they'll have their hands full against the Rangers and Mariners.
