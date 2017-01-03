Rays could use arms surplus to improve offense
The Hot Stove League will be drawing to a close over the next several weeks, so now is the time to make a bold prediction for the Rays. Here goes: The Rays will make a blockbuster trade, using one of the team's coveted starting pitchers to acquire an impact bat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC